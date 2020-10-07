https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/investigative-reporter-joe-biden-now-federal-criminal-investigation/

Joe Biden is under an active federal criminal investigation regarding his role in the Barack Obama administration’s counterintelligence probe of the Trump campaign, according to investigative reporter Paul Sperry.

Sperry wrote on Twitter that the investigation includes Biden’s activities in Ukraine, and Ukrainian witnesses are cooperating.

BREAKING: Joe Biden is the subject of an active federal criminal investigation into his role in the counterintelligence investigation directed @ the Trump campaign during the 2016 election, incl the former vice president’s activities in Ukraine.Ukrainian witnesses are cooperating — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 7, 2020

During the 2016 election, the Democrats’ presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, was investigated by the FBI for her use of a private email system to transmit classified information.

Sperry said Tuesday that House investigators joined the Senate in asking the FBI open a criminal investigation into “possible foreign influence-peddling” involving Biden and his younger brother and son.

BREAKING: House investigators have now joined the Senate in requesting the FBI open a criminal investigation into possible foreign influence-peddling & embezzlement involving Joe Biden and his younger brother and son based on suspicious financial activities flagged by US Treasury — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 6, 2020

The Obama administration used a discredited political opposition research document funded partly by the Hillary Clinton campaign to allege that Trump’s campaign was colluding with Russia.

A two-year investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller failed to support that claim, and now a Senate report has revealed Obama was briefed on an alleged plot by the Hillary Clinton campaign to spread the story that Trump was tied to Russia in order to divert public attention from her own email scandal.

The briefing to Obama came from then-CIA Director John Brennan. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declassified Brennan’s handwritten notes of the meeting along with a CIA memo revealing officials referred the matter to the FBI for a possible investigation.

President Trump then ordered all of the documents concerning the “Russiagate” scandal and the Clinton email scandal to be declassified.

U.S. Attorney John Durham now is conducting a criminal investigation of the Obama administration’s Trump-Russia probe.

Sperry recently reported at Real Clear Investigations that Brennan also edited a crucial section of the intelligence report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Brennan assigned a political ally to take a lead role in writing it after career analysts disputed Brennan’s take that Russian leader Vladimir Putin intervened in the 2016 election to help Trump win the White House.

That’s from two senior U.S. intelligence officials who have seen classified materials detailing Brennan’s role in drafting the document.

The explosive conclusion Brennan inserted into the report was used to help justify continuing the Trump-Russia collusion investigation, which had been launched by the FBI in 2016.

The Senate last week released the results of a year-long investigation by two committees that found Hunter Biden’s business deals while his father was vice president raised alarm among U.S. government officials, who flagged conflicts of interest and possible criminal activity ranging from bribery to sex trafficking.

The report found Obama administration officials “ignored clear warning signs about ethical conflicts and possible extortion risks” involving not just Hunter Biden, but the whole Biden family, reported Just the News.

One of the biggest revelations, Just the News said, was that the U.S. Treasury Department flagged payments collected overseas by Hunter Biden and business partner Devon Archer for possible illicit activities.

The report by the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Finance Committee addressed some of the concerns raised by Hunter Biden’s lucrative salary from the corrupt Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma while his father was in charge of Ukraine policy for the Obama administration. And there was his trip with his father aboard Air Force Two to Beijing, where he struck a $1 billion deal with a state-owned company.

The report found Hunter Biden paid nonresident women who were nationals of Russia or other Eastern European countries and who appeared to be linked to an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.

Treasury records acquired by the committee chairmen show potential criminal activity relating to transactions among and between Hunter Biden, his family, and his associates with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh and Chinese nationals.

The report described “Suspicious Activity Reports” that flagged claims of Hunter Biden’s involvement in millions of dollars in transactions linking Burisma, Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina and Chinese business interests tied to its communist government.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, told Just the News the sheer volume of suspicious activity in Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings left the vice president vulnerable to illicit influence or extortion.

“The report raises serious questions that former Vice President Biden needs to answer. There are simply too many potential conflict of interest, counterintelligence and extortion threats to ignore,” he said.

The report also charges that Hunter Biden, his family and others “received millions of dollars from foreign nationals with questionable backgrounds.”

One was a $3.5 million wire transfer from Yelena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.

Joe Biden is on video boasting how he threatened to withhold U.S. aid from Ukraine unless that prosecutor was fired.

