President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka headlined two fundraisers Tuesday that raised a combined $10 million for the president’s reelection campaign.

Her news comes as the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC backing House Republicans, raised $77.4 million in the last quarter alone, or more than double than in the same quarter in 2018, when it brought in $33 million, reports Politico.

Ivanka Trump, a senior advisor to the president, has proven to be a powerhouse in raising money for her father’s campaign, bringing in $25 million during six events this year.

In September, she raised $7.5 million from events in Florida and Texas, according to McClatchyDC. She brought in $4.5 million for Trump Victory, a fundraising committee the Trump presidential campaign and the Republican National Committee shares, in Austin, and another $3 million in a Tampa fundraiser.

Meanwhile, the CLF results showed their largest quarter ever. The closest the fund has come was $51 million in the second quarter of 2018.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, the CLF has spent $42,650,347 in 2020’s federal elections, with $36,451,446 spent against Democrats and $5,465,722 for Republicans. It also spent $457,885 against Republican campaigns.

