https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/07/james-woods-shares-a-new-and-accurate-version-of-the-michelle-obama-video/

Yesterday, we told you about a video Michelle Obama released where she repeated the line that the protesters were “overwhelmingly peaceful” and that it was just President Trump “stoking fears” ahead of the election:

In other words, *she* was the one “spreading lies to win” because we actually saw what happened with the mostly-peaceful protests:

And with that said, Twitchy favorite James Woods shared this new and accurate version for your viewing pleasure:

Boom.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...