https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/07/joe-biden-lays-out-his-most-comprehensive-case-yet-to-elect-him-president-and-its-not-great/
If you’re Trump-skeptical and still on the fence about whether or not you should pull the lever for Joe Biden, this ought to make the decision easy for you:
As president, I will embrace:
Hope, not fear.
Peace, not violence.
Generosity, not greed.
Light, not darkness.
I will be a president who appeals to the best in us. Not the worst.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 6, 2020
Welp, we’re convinced. Biden 2020, you guys!
#Biden2020: Good Things, Not Bad Things https://t.co/y9ExMGAPyf
— I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 7, 2020
Raindrops on roses and
whiskers on kittens…
— #HearHim (@Ericheathme) October 7, 2020
That’s pretty much where he’s at, yes.
Yeah I have doubts. https://t.co/tCjr2BdYvd
— Sean White (@SeanWhite83) October 7, 2020
Nonsense.
He just blathers nonsense.
No answers. No real plans or solutions. Just vague, fortune cookie type nonsense. https://t.co/ZBk1jVaGdc
— CompoundBoss (@CompoundBoss) October 7, 2020
It almost puts Barack Obama’s own drivel to shame.
https://t.co/y9ExMGAPyf pic.twitter.com/I1tY8iLjl2
— I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 7, 2020
Vote for Pedro. He’s still a better choice than Joe Biden.
***
Update:
Biden has elaborated a little more on why you should elect him:
As president, I will:
– Implement nationwide mask mandates
– Ensure access to regular, reliable, and free testing
– Accelerate the development of treatments and vaccines
I won’t waste any time getting this virus under control.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 7, 2020
Yeah, no. Sorry, but we’re still not sold on this guy.
The first one is just a massive s. 1983 lawsuit waiting to happen and I am here for it. https://t.co/rcxn2Vv7cI
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 7, 2020