Former Vice President Joe Biden made a very awkward remark about a group of female dancers on Monday in Miami.

The Democratic presidential nominee, dubbed by many people “Creepy Uncle Joe” due to his affectionate behaviors, made the remarks following a dance performance by young women of various ages at the city’s Little Haiti Cultural Center.

What are the details?

Biden, who appeared for a campaign stop Monday in Miami, applauded the dancers’ skill and said he wanted to see them dancing “when they’re four years older.”

“The good news is, for me, I’m here; the bad news for you is I’m coming back,” a masked Biden told the crowd and the group of dancers during the outdoor campaign stop. “I’m coming back, and I want to see these beautiful young ladies, I want to see them dancing when they’re four years older, too.”

Biden presumably meant that he wanted to see the dancers — and voters at large — four years from now during a reelection bid, should he win the 2020 presidential election.

Video of Biden’s remarks has since gone viral, with one video in particular having been viewed more than 2 million times at the time of this reporting.

‘Wacko’

Still, his choice of words rang bizarre with much of social media as well as with President Donald Trump.

In response to a news story on Biden’s remarks, Trump wrote, “He’s been a wacko for years, and everyone knows it. The Lamestream Media is stuck with him and they are just now trying to clean up his act. Notice how all of the bad things, like his very low IQ, are no longer reported? Fake news!”

The U.S. Constitution as a statement

In a comment to Fox News, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign provided a link to Article II of the U.S. Constitution and added, “He shall hold his Office during the Term of four Years.”

