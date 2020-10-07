https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-surrogate-hanoi-jane-fonda-celebrates-death-americans-calls-coronavirus-gods-gift-left-video/

Joe Biden surrogate Hanoi Jane Fonda celebrated the death of Americans and called Coronavirus “God’s gift to the Left.”

The Democrats love communist sympathizer and treasonous Jane Fonda.

In 1972 “Hanoi” Jane Fonda applauded an NVA anti-aircraft gun crew during her trip to North Vietnam. These guns were used to shoot down American planes and contributed to the deaths of American Airmen.

Jane Fonda once said, “If you understood what communism was, you would hope, you would pray on your knees that we would some day become communist.”

TRENDING: President Trump Authorizes Total Declassification of All Documents Related to Spygate, Hillary Email Scandal – WITH NO REDACTIONS

This woman is pure evil.

We shouldn’t be surprised Jane Fonda would say something like this because she betrayed her country before.

Hanoi Jane

“What a great gift! What a tremendous opportunity! We’re just so lucky! — And I just think that Covid is God’s gift to the Left,” Jane Fonda said laughing. “That’s a terrible thing to say. I think it was a very difficult thing to send down to us, but it has ripped the band-aid off who [Trump] is and what he stands for and what is being done to average people and working people in this country.”

WATCH:

Joe Biden surrogate Jane Fonda calls coronavirus “God’s gift to the Left.”pic.twitter.com/981uTDTUXG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 7, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

