Former Conn. Sen. Joe Lieberman says he was really surprised to see President Donald Trump break negotiations with Democrats on another COVID-19 relief bill.

”He can use this kind of success,” Lieberman said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s ”Spicer & Co.,” ”and frankly so can a lot of Democrats in Congress.”

”I’m thinking specifically of moderate Democrats who won swing districts. They want to go home and say, ‘I helped small business, I got you another check and that’s why I deserve to go back.”’

“So maybe what the president did in breaking negotiations was a tactic. It’s the kind of thing that his life prepared him for and now the question is will they be able to agree on the specific bills that he’s talking about?”

Lieberman added, “I think most Democrats support those bills so I hope for the sake of the country that there can be a bipartisan agreement, and something will get done quickly for the public and the economy regardless of the election.”

Trump’s surprise move came after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said during an interview with NBC’s “Face the Nation” that progress was being made in her negotiations with the Trump administration on a bill to build on the more than $3 trillion in coronavirus aid enacted into law earlier this year.

