Flynn attorney Sidney Powell on Wednesday filed a motion to disqualify corrupt Judge Sullivan.

Powell said in a filing that Sullivan’s “false and defamatory comments” to Flynn “echoed those of Rachel Maddow.”

“Remarkedly, Judge Sullivan’s most abusive word choices seem to have originated from the Rachel Maddow show on MSNBC the night before the hearing. Rachel Maddow made the charge that General Flynn “sold his country out” and “was a national security advisor to a presidential candidate who was secretly a foreign agent” for Turkish government.” Powell argued.

Sullivan has become “shrill” and “prejudicial” after appointing conflicted amicus Gleeson.

“Moreover, Mr. Gleeson and his partner David O’Neil of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP had a conflict of interest that should have foreclosed their participation in this case in any way — even if appointment of an amicus in a criminal case to pile on against a defendant were itself lawful.” she added.

The Department of Justice dropped their case against General Michael Flynn months ago in May after it was acknowledged that the general was set up by federal operatives.

General Flynn was and is an innocent man.

But the Clinton-appointed Judge Emmet Sullivan made a dirty, political move to delay justice for Flynn.

Sullivan solicited amicus briefs and appointed retired Clinton appointee judge John Gleeson to argue against the government’s motion to dismiss the charge against Flynn!

Sullivan essentially appointed Gleeson to act as a shadow prosecutor when he does not authority to do so.

Last month the corrupt DC Court ruled in favor of Judge Emmet Sullivan.

Judge Emmett Sullivan announced he will push his “resolution” against General Michael Flynn until AFTER THE ELECTION!

