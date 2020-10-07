https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/07/kamala-harris-attacks-efficacy-of-coronavirus-vaccine-because-orange-man-bad/

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris attempted to undermine public confidence in a coronavirus vaccine again during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate.

“If the Trump administration approves a vaccine before or after the election, should Americans take it? And would you take it?” asked debate moderator Susan Page of USA Today.

“If the public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it. Absolutely,” Harris said, before adding, “If Donald Trump tells us to take it, I’m not taking it.”

Vice President Mike Pence immediately condemned the vice-presidential candidate’s reckless rhetoric on stage.

“The fact that you continue to undermine public confidence in a vaccine is unconscionable,” Pence said. “Stop playing politics with peoples’ lives.”

Harris has cast doubt over a potential vaccine in the past. When asked by CNN in September whether she’d subject herself to the vaccine, Harris said, “I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump.”

