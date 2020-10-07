https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/07/kamala-harris-awards-her-giggling-stamp-of-approval-to-supporter-who-refers-to-donald-trump-as-mentally-retarded-video/

Hey, remember when Donald Trump mocked that physically handicapped reporter? It was gross, and liberals (as well as many conservatives) were rightly outraged by it.

So we look forward to lefties tripping all over themselves to condemn Kamala Harris for this:

We get it. Using “mentally retarded” to insult someone is bad, unless that person is someone Democrats don’t like. In that case, it’s “well said.” Hilarious, even!

We’d have an entire news cycle devoted to it.

A pretty effed-up one, if we’re being honest.

