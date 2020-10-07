https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/kamala-harris-falsely-claims-trump-called-covid-hoax-mike-pence-hits-back-biden-harris-covid-plan-zinger-video/

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris squared off Wednesday night for the Vice Presidential debate at the University of Utah’s Kingsbury Hall.

The Debate Moderator is Susan Page who wrote the glowing book on Nancy Pelosi due out next April:

Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power

The far left moderator opened up with a whopper saying the, “Coronavirus is not under control.”

So Kamala Harris took the softball and falsely claimed that President Trump called Covid a hoax.

This lie has been debunked by multiple fact-checkers including the Washington Post which awarded Biden two Pinocchios.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris: “The president said [covid-19] it was a hoax” The Daily Caller’s @Check_Your_Fact rated this claim false https://t.co/zdw8zXuUoo pic.twitter.com/yvaDOEDDOu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 8, 2020

Pence destroyed Kamala Harris with a zinger.

VP Mike Pence on the Biden/Harris plan for covid-19:

“It looks a little bit like Plagiarism, which is something Joe Biden knows a little bit about.”

OUCH!

Kamala Harris rolled her eyes and awkwardly laughed.

WATCH:

VP Mike Pence on the Biden/Harris plan for covid-19: “It looks a little bit like Plagiarism, which is something Joe Biden knows a little bit about.” pic.twitter.com/7qpI02QzEW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 8, 2020

