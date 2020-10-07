http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tWULCbTAXgY/

Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris completely dodged a question about China during her first and only vice presidential debate against Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday evening in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“How would you describe our fundamental relationship with China? Are we competitors, adversaries, enemies?” asked USA Today journalist and debate monitor Susan Page of senator Harris on Wednesday.

Harris responded to Page’s question by appearing to completely ignore it, as she proceeded to share her criticisms of President Donald Trump’s administration instead.

“The Trump administration’s perspective and approach to China has resulted in a loss of American lives, American jobs, and America’s standing,” responded Harris.

Harris then went on to claim that President Trump has “a weird obsession” with undoing any of the “accomplishments” that had been made under President Barack Obama’s administration.

“There is a weird obsession that President Trump has had with getting rid of whatever accomplishment was achieved by President Obama and Vice President Biden,” said Harris.

“For example, they created within the White House an office that basically was responsible for monitoring pandemics,” she added. “They got rid of it.”

“Not true,” reacted Pence.

The vice president is correct, as Harris’s claim that President Trump simply “got rid” of the pandemic response team is not true. While former National Security Advisor John Bolton “dissolved” the pandemic office, the staff was not fired, and remained on to deal with the issue.

