You could tell Kamala Harris was ready for the question; she had a history lesson for Vice President Mike Pence about court-packing. She talked a lot about it. And she never answered the question. So, for the record, neither Joe Biden nor Harris will commit to not packing the Supreme Court if Barrett’s nomination goes through.

Maybe in the next presidential debate Biden will finally answer.

