https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/07/kamala-harris-like-joe-biden-refuses-to-answer-if-theyll-pack-the-supreme-court-if-amy-coney-barrett-is-seated/

You could tell Kamala Harris was ready for the question; she had a history lesson for Vice President Mike Pence about court-packing. She talked a lot about it. And she never answered the question. So, for the record, neither Joe Biden nor Harris will commit to not packing the Supreme Court if Barrett’s nomination goes through.

Pence pressing Harris on court-packing…and Harris dodges again. As always. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 8, 2020

HARRIS STILL NOT ANSWERING#VPdebate — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 8, 2020

Harris reciting Lincoln waiting until after the 1864 election to nominate a new Chief Justice “Honest Abe said, it’s not the right thing to do” (He did not say this) does not mention that the Senate was out of session. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 8, 2020

Abe Lincoln nominated and had confirmed 2 Justices during an election year in 1864.#VPDebate — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) October 8, 2020

Harris definitely not answering the q about court packing. — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 8, 2020

.@KamalaHarris doesn’t answer whether she would pack the court. Instead she tries to change what “packing the court” means by attacking Trump nominees to existing judicial posts. She then makes it about race. #VPDebate — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 8, 2020

Pence just completely destroyed Harris on court-packing as she laughed awkwardly. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 8, 2020

“I just want the record to reflect that she didn’t answer the question.” – Pence #VPdebate — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 8, 2020

She never answered the question about packing the Supreme Court. — John Sexton (@verumserum) October 8, 2020

OMG Harris’ response to court-packing is “they aren’t appointing enough black judges”???? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 8, 2020

Pence: You want to pack the court.

Harris: ::Awkwardly laughs::

Pence: You want to pack the court.

Harris: Here’s my answer: YOU ARE RACIST.

Pence: So, you want to pack the court. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 8, 2020

For those watching at home: Kamala STILL will not answer the court packing question UNBELIEVABLE! — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 8, 2020

Pence: Will you pack the court?

Kamala: Lets have that discussion.

Moderator: Let’s move on. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 8, 2020

Kamala Harris failed to answer the question on packing the court. Susan Page failed to ask the question. — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) October 8, 2020

Mike Pence: Kamala Harris and Joe Biden will pack the Supreme Court. Kamala Harris: *bizarre giggling* There’s your answer, America. #VPDebate — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 8, 2020

She still will not answer the question she will talk for two minutes and not answer the question. She is unable to answer a question. What is she even talking about for god sake — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 8, 2020

The lead story out of this debate by an objective media should be that the representative of the Democratic ticket did not deny it will pack the Supreme Court. It won’t. Because our media is broken. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 8, 2020

Kamala was yet again allowed to get away with not saying if Biden will Pack the Supreme Court as revenge for ACB getting confirmed to the Supreme Court. Pence had to bring it up, Pence had to press her again when she dodged it, and Susan Page did nothing to get a straight answer. — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 8, 2020

Maybe in the next presidential debate Biden will finally answer.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

