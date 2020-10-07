http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5GYKQVZSoaw/

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) refused to answer a direct question from the moderator at the vice presidential debate on Wednesday about whether she and Joe Biden supported the Green New Deal.

Moderator Susan Page asked:

Senator Harris, as the Vice President mentioned, you co-sponsored the Green New Deal in Congress. But President Biden said in last week’s debate he does not support the Green New Deal. But if you look at the Biden/Harris campaign website, it describes the Green New Deal as a crucial framework. What exactly would be the stance of a Biden/Harris administration toward the Green New Deal? You have two minutes, uninterrupted.

Harris proceeded to talk for two minutes without answering the question.

Instead, she denied that Biden would ban fracking (he said he would, several times). She then claimed Biden would create jobs in “clean energy and renewable energy” because he understood the impact of climate change. She claimed that fires in California and floods in Iowa were the result of climate change (a claim that scientists have not made, though they say such events could become more frequent).

“Joe believes … in science,” Harris said.

She said that then pledged that under a Biden/Harris administration, the U.S. would re-enter the Paris Climate Agreement. She also described other elements of Biden’s climate change policy.

But she never mentioned the Green New Deal.

