https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/kamala-seethes-pence-calls-china-going-hold-china-accountable-america-coronavirus-video/

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris squared off Wednesday night for the Vice Presidential debate at the University of Utah’s Kingsbury Hall.

As expected, the debate moderator, Susan Page, is a left-wing hack.

Pence destroyed Kamala Harris tonight and methodically dismantled her lies.

Mike Pence echoed President Trump tonight and said China is to blame for the Coronavirus.

TRENDING: VICE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: VP Mike Pence vs. Kamala Harris — With Pelosi Biographer Susan Page as Moderator — Live-Stream RSBN Video

“We are going to hold China accountable for what they did to America with the Coronavirus,” said Pence.

Kamala Harris seethed and shook her head as Pence blasted Biden and called out the ChiComs for lying about the Coronavirus.

WATCH:

Vice President @Mike_Pence: China is to blame for the coronavirus#VPDebate pic.twitter.com/jM77k3RL8a — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 8, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

