Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) stared down and scolded Vice President Mike Pence during Wednesday night’s debate for interrupting her talk about taxes.

The senator claimed that a Biden administration would not raise taxes on anyone earning less than $400,000, though Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has stated numerous times that he will proudly revoke the Trump tax cuts.

Harris said she wanted the debate to be “based on fact and truth”—an apparent hit at Pence—and added that Biden “will not raise taxes on anybody who makes less than $400,000 a year.”

Pence chimed in, “He (Biden) said he’s gonna repeal the Trump tax cuts.”

“Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking,” Harris said, staring at Pence. “I’m speaking,” she added, staring at the VP again.

“Well,” Pence retorted, “be important if you said the truth.”

The VP took over as Harris laughed: “Joe Biden has said twice during the debate last week that he’s gonna repeal the Trump tax cuts,” Pence said. “That was tax cuts that gave the average working family $2,000 in a tax break every single year.”

“That is, that is absolutely not true,” claimed Harris.

“That’s the math,” Pence pushed back again, posing, “Is he only gonna repeal part of the Trump tax cuts?”

Holding her hand up at Pence, Harris stated, “If you don’t mind letting me finish, we can then have a conversation.”

“Please,” Pence offered.

The California senator then stated exactly what she said earlier, without elaborating on Pence’s push-back: “Joe Biden will not raise taxes on anyone that does not make less than $400,000 a year.”

