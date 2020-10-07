https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/07/keith-olbermann-quits-espn-so-he-can-serve-his-country-by-trashing-president-trump-on-youtube/

For the record, it was Nov. 27, 2017, when Keith Olbermann said he was “retiring from political commentary in all media venues.” “No illness, no scandal, no firing,” he said, concluding, “I’ve said what I had to say.”

Now we’re hearing from Olbermann that he’s quit his gig at ESPN so that he’s free to talk about whatever he wants on his YouTube show, which he considers serving his country.

Keith Olbermann quits ESPN in order to ‘serve my country’ with anti-Trump commentary https://t.co/dz9OJZDllC — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) October 7, 2020

Jessica Chasmar reports at The Washington Times:

Mr. Olbermann, a former MSNBC host and GQ correspondent who once penned “176 Reasons” why Mr. Trump shouldn’t be president, said he will no longer be restricted by ESPN’s rules restricting political commentary during his new daily show on YouTube. “I have adhered, I hope, to their desire for their sportscasters to refrain from purely political commentary, which is an approach with which I largely agree with anyway,” he said in the video, naming ESPN President James Pitaro and top executive Norby Williamson.“ They have now agreed with my desire to go and serve my country the best way I know how, which is by focusing my energy on political commentary,” he continued. “I’ll be doing a new, live daily commentary series with YouTube, focused on the presidential election called, ‘The Worst Person in the World.’”

Serving the country the best way he knows how is doing his YouTube show from his basement? We know this whole story is bogus because there’s no way ESPN has rules “restricting political commentary.”

He got fired again, huh? https://t.co/GMPuvtz4qP — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 7, 2020

😭😭😭 — Stephen Gill (@BigSteezy69) October 7, 2020

He was on ESPN? When ? — TheSaltyOne (@FOPTonyReed) October 7, 2020

I honestly had no idea he was back with ESPN. — Mostly Peaceful Spider-Ken (@SpiderKenX) October 7, 2020

Looks like the NBA finals ratings are already drawing repercussions from Disney’s corporate offices. I wouldn’t be surprised if ESPN gave him the implied option to either ditch the rhetoric or fall on his sword. — Jakepilled (@JakePilledLLC) October 7, 2020

Whatever! — Carl Cottingham (@cottinghamcarl) October 7, 2020

Nothing says “anti-Trump” like riding his coattails in an attempt to be relevant. — Wilberforce Be With You (@PaineInTheNeck) October 7, 2020

I don’t know anyone who cares — Dick Vogel (@DickVogel1) October 7, 2020

If a tree falls in the woods…. — khays (@eadswins) October 7, 2020

Isn’t that a pretty saturated market at this point? — Steve Edwards (@Steve_Edwards12) October 7, 2020

@KeithOlbermann is just like the Soldiers at Normandy. Brave. — Matt 🇺🇸 🎃 (@MatthewMaryland) October 7, 2020

Stunning and brave — albob (@alanerice) October 7, 2020

Hasn’t he already proven that he doesn’t need to quit ESPN to do that? — 🇺🇸Daniel Oakes (@DanOakesWriter) October 7, 2020

Wait… that wasn’t your job at ESPN? — David Rice (@bfmva7xsp) October 7, 2020

I didnt even know this guy was still alive. — carl von spooky claws (@killfile) October 7, 2020

I don’t watch ESPN anymore, but I didn’t know Olberman was still a thing. I guess I’ll just keep ignoring them both. — David Cowling (@DRC214Texas) October 7, 2020

Now finally someone in the media will express an anti-Trump viewpoint. — Kahldozer (@kahldozer) October 7, 2020

Looks like Olbermann could only hold out for so long before putting in his two cents again.

