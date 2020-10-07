https://pjmedia.com/election/stephen-green/2020/10/07/live-drunkblogging-the-biden-harris-vp-debate-n1017542

If you enjoy these drunkblogs, you’ll love the old-school, in-depth features available exclusively to our VIP subscribers. You’ll get extra content including exclusive podcasts and live video chats from all your favorite PJ Media writers.

Drunkblog readers enjoy a 35% discount — offered for only the second time ever — by using tonight’s exclusive promo code: BANNON.

As in Roger T. “Race” Bannon. AKA, Mike Pence’s super-awesome macho-yet-laid-back cartoon alter ego.

You can join here.

Cheers, and I hope to take your questions on my next VIP live chat alongside Stephen Kruiser and Bryan Preston.

BANNON.

(I promise only two more plugs ALL night.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

