Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) will face off Wednesday evening in the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Utah.

USA Today’s Susan Page will moderate the debate.

All times Eastern.

9:18 PM: Page asks Harris if she would take a Coronavirus vaccine.

Harris says if public health professionals like Dr. Fauci say it is okay, she would be the first in line. She says if Donald Trump tells her to take it, she won’t.

9:15 PM: Page asks Pence about being in the front row of a “super spreader” event at the White House. She asks why the American people should trust the administration when they have been so reckless.

He says there has been a “great deal of speculation” about the event and it was an outdoor event. Pence says this administration trusts the American people while Biden and Harris believe in mandates.

Harris says you respect the American people when you tell them the truth. She says this administration stood on information that prevented Americans from making preparations about how to deal with the pandemic. She says the American people have had to sacrifice far too much because of the “incompetence” of this administration.

9:12 PM: Harris says whatever Pence is claiming the administration has done, it has clearly not worked. She says Pence is the head of the task force and knew on January 28 how serious this was. Harris says Pence didn’t tell Americans because Trump wanted people to be calm. She asks Americans how calm they were during the pandemic.

Pence says it is a “great disservice” to the sacrifices the American people made to say what the administration has done in the past eight months has not worked. Pence says if Trump didn’t shut down half of the American economy, we could have lost 2.2 million Americans. Pence says the American people deserve credit for the sacrifices they made.

9:09 PM: Page asks Pence about America’s high death toll and why it is higher, as a percentage of the population, than almost any other wealthy country. Pence talks about Trump’s China ban and says Biden opposed that decision, calling it “xenophobic.” Pence says that decision bought the administration time to save hundreds of thousands of American lives. Pence says the Biden plan reads a lot like Trump’s plan. He talks about advancing testing, creating new PPE. Pence says it looks like plagiarism, which is something Joe Biden knows a lot about.

9:06 PM: The first question is about the Coronavirus. Page asks Harris that even if a vaccine is released, the next administration will face hard choices. She asks what the Biden administration will do next year that the Trump administration will not.

Harris says the American people have witnessed what is “the greatest failure” by any administration in the history of the country. She says frontline workers have been treated like sacrificial workers and more than 200,000 people have died. She says on January 28, the vice president and the president were informed about the nature of the pandemic and they “knew what was happening and they didn’t tell you.” She says Trump claimed it was a hoax and the administration engaged in a cover up and “they still don’t have a plan.”

She really doesn’t answer what they would do differently except contact-tracing.

9:05 PM: Page says we are meeting as the president and first lady are battling the Coronavirus and she wishes them well. She says she wants a debate that is “lively” yet “civil.”

9:03 PM: Page welcomes everyone to the debate and says it is her “honor” to moderate the first and only vice presidential debate. She says they have taken “extra precaution” during the pandemic and notes the audience is socially distanced. She welcomes the candidates and they both take their seats.

8:59 PM: Moderator Susan Page takes her seat as the debate is about to get started.

8:45 PM: Members of the Commission on Presidential Debates remind the audience to “not interfere” by applauding or cheering while the candidates debate. Frank Fahrenkopf, the co-chair, says law enforcement will escort anyone in the audience who takes their mask off and refuses to put it back on out of the debate hall.

8:30 PM: Some are still insisting the Pence-Harris debate should be held virtually.

