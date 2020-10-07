https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/environment/louisiana-prepares-hurricane-delta-sixth-storm-brutal-season?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Louisiana residents are preparing for Hurricane Delta as it makes its way toward the Gulf, following a brief stint in the Yucatan Peninsula.

The southern state is barely recovered from its last bout with a hurricane – just about six weeks ago. Forecasters warn that Delta could hit Friday with winds up to 100 mph.

Projections Thursday show the storm likely striking most of Louisiana, including the Lake Charles area, which is where Hurricane Laura – a Category 4 storm – caused the most damage in late August.

More than 5,500 people remain housed in New Orleans hotels presently; their homes are still too damaged for them to return.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said he is concerned about the debris laying around as a result of Laura that “could become missiles in a really strong wind.”

“We don’t want a hurricane to hit anywhere, but we know that the area that is least prepared and ready for a storm happens to be southwest Louisiana,” the governor said.

President Trump approved Edwards’ request to declare a federal emergency, allowing emergency officials to shore up command centers and consider issuing evacuation orders.

In Mexico, Delta causes power outages for more than 260,000 people when it hit Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane. It briefly weakened to a Category 1 storm, but ramped back up to a 2 by Thursday.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans saidTuesday that aside from Delta, the agency is not seeing any evidence of any more tropical storms this season, which is nearing its end.

