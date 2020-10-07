https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/marsha-blackburn-stimulus-package-relief-democrats/2020/10/07/id/990791

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., defended President Donald Trump on Newsmax TV Wednesday for announcing an end to negotiations for a second stimulus package, saying that Democrats are to blame for opposing the GOP bill.

“We in the Senate had put a bill on the floor a couple of weeks ago, and it would have been a $650 billion bill. It would have repositioned $350 billion that are not spent yet,” the senator told “National Report” Wednesday morning. “That is money from the CARES Act, and we had that money positioned to go into [personal protective equipment]. There was a $300 per check plus up for your unemployment insurance, there was money for testing, for vaccines, for schools getting their doors open. What did the Democrats do? Every single one of them voted no. We were not able to get closure, so therefore we were not able to get on the bill.”

Blackburn, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, added later that the Senate will continue to hold hearings on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett despite several members of the GOP testing positive for the coronavirus, and thus being unable to appear in person.

“What we’re going to do is hold hybrid hearings,” the senator said, “where you can attend either virtually or in person,” both for senators and witnesses, although senators will have to cast their vote on her confirmation in person.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

