A political action committee (PAC) affiliated with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is spending millions to save Michigan Sen. Gary Peters (D) in a hotly contested race with GOP challenger John James.

A James campaign memo given to Fox News on Tuesday claimed the Senate Majority PAC “will spend $5.4 million in one week — this is the most money they are spending on any Democrat in the entire nation,” according to Stu Sandler, the campaign’s general consultant.

“They are very nervous about John James, and they should be,” he wrote.

“The astounding sum that the Senate Majority PAC is spending shows how close John James is to winning the US Senate seat in Michigan,” Sandler continued.

“Schumer and the Democrats are in sheer panic that the $35 million that they have spent against John James over the past year still has John James within striking distance of winning the Senate race.”

The Senate Majority PAC is attempting to flip the Senate to Democrats, but in Michigan, Schumer’s group is trying to protect a seat currently held by his party.

A Trafalgar Group poll from late September found James with a 0.1 percent lead over Peters:

They survey found James with the support of 47.3 percent of likely voters and Peters at 47.2 percent. Just 3.7 percent were undecided.

Polling conducted by Tarrance Group for the James campaign found Peters at 48 percent and James at 46 percent with a margin of error of 4.1 percent.

“The Senate Majority PAC spending along with the multiple public poll results confirm that the Michigan Senate race is among the most competitive in the nation — and the race the Democrats are most worried about,” Sandler wrote in his memo.

James has received the endorsement of several groups that backed Peters when he first ran for the Senate.

“John is a combat veteran who put his life on the line for others and understands dedication to service,” Jim Tignanelli, president of the Police Officers Association of Michigan (POAM), said in a news release announcing his group’s endorsement.

“That is why we extended our endorsement to John — because he understands why our members choose to serve in the line of duty and what drives them to care for their communities and keep them safe. John James has our six and we have his.”

