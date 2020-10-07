https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/07/moderator-of-vice-presidential-debate-is-currently-working-on-nancy-pelosis-biography/
We’ll admit that we don’t know much about USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page, but Paul Sperry has an interesting tidbit: She’s currently working on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s biography, “Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power.”
For what it’s worth, she also wrote a biography of Barbara Bush: “The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty.” Seems she’s very interested in women and political power.
BREAKING: Tonight’s VP debate moderator, Susan Page, is working on Pelosi’s bio, “Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power,” due out 2021. Her agent is anti-Trump Javelin. Records show Page’s son & stepson have given hundreds of dollars to support Joe Biden’s campaign
— Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 7, 2020
Will tonight’s debate be her audition to write Kamala Harris’s biography after her presidential term starting in January 2025?
Great!
— seriously 211 (@seriously211) October 7, 2020
Shocker!!
— Deplorable -Parler-Ohio Girl (@bjsebring9915) October 7, 2020
— Miriam (@MiriamDeaza) October 7, 2020
Good! I’m so glad she’s neutral and impartial.
— dit Poitiers (@rbpothier) October 7, 2020
WHY do we even have these debates when these are the moderators!!! It’s time to get a few conservatives in the mix!!
— DebH (@HerrinDebra) October 7, 2020
Hey, we already had Fox News’ Chris Wallace! </sarc>
Stacking the deck. That sounds about right.
— Ike (@EichmillerJames) October 7, 2020
Another 2 against 1! Enough!
— crystallovesGod (@crystal17053530) October 7, 2020
So, same as last debate
— Z0CK SUPREM4S1ST (@d0c_z1ck) October 7, 2020
All the debate moderators are lefties so @POTUS and @VP start out with things stacked against them
— T.I.M. Miller Ret. Milt.🙏🚂🇺🇸 (@timm8466) October 7, 2020
Super non-biased sounding
— Chris (@chpieratt1) October 7, 2020
Why does the RNC agree to these hosts?
— Shane Finch (@FinchHawkeye) October 7, 2020
I would have thought the Trump team would have vetted all the moderators. If not it’s on them. The team he has this time around doesn’t seem to be as sharp.
— Bill (@Bill1stmar) October 7, 2020
Apparently POTUS and the RNC doesn’t care who moderates the debates.
— Jimmie (@jacobso15) October 7, 2020
Why do we agree to this crap?
— Pam Dabney (@pamdabney) October 7, 2020
Because there’s not a moderator to be found in the press who’s not a liberal?
Typical
— Tim V (@TV38620981) October 7, 2020
Here’s the publisher noting the crucial difference:
It’s a biography of Pelosi, not Pelosi’s bio — a key distinction — and you can preorder it here: https://t.co/27VMd3KwrZ
Just because our agency won’t rep you doesn’t mean it’s anti-Trump.
Maybe it’s just anti-you.
— Matt Latimer (@matt_latimer) October 7, 2020
“It’s a biography of Pelosi, not Pelosi’s biography.”
