As you know, reporters are freaking out over President Trump. They haven’t seen him in two days, although he’s supposed to be in quarantine, so who knows?

One smart-aleck tweeted that he should wave from a balcony to calm everyone down, although someone would immediately cut that together with footage of Adolf Hitler waving from a balcony.

As it turns out, President Trump delivered a video message to supporters early Wednesday evening, but that was before this photo was taken:

As it turns out, Trump was in the Oval Office.

MSNBC senior producer Kyle Griffin saw that New York Times photo and wondered: Why isn’t the Marine wearing a mask?

Griffin’s followers are pretty sure that President Trump ordered him not to wear a mask. Someone also mentioned toxic masculinity as a reason, so take that for what you will.

