In New York City we wear our masks, proudly. pic.twitter.com/YTZDGu2pzG
— City of New York (@nycgov) October 6, 2020
This is cringeworthy.
DeBlasio rounding up Jews who ‘peacefully protest’ lockdown orders…
Cuomo announces he will shut down small businesses that don’t comply…
Amazing. New York sounds fun. pic.twitter.com/uAzKh569tt
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 6, 2020