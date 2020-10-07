https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/nasty-kamala-harris-coronavirus-vaccine-donald-trump-tells-us-take-not-taking/

The Vice Presidential Debate will take place tonight at the University of Utah’s Kingsbury Hall.

The 90-minute event will mark the first time a national debate will be held in the Beehive State.

During the debate nasty Kamala Harris on Coronavirus Vaccine, “If Donald Trump Tells Us We Should Take It, I’m Not Taking It.”

Mike Pence blasted her for playing politics with people’s lives — It can save countless American lives.

