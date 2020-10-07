https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f7df4104eb99611d5f05f2b
Mavis Witts, 83, was cleared of any wrongdoing after she was accused of being responsible for the death of Stephen Ferguson, 51, in April last year at a A45 crossroads in Rugby, Warwickshire….
Appearing on MSNBC Tuesday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Trump reckless and questioned his decision-making capabilities while undergoing treatment for COVID-19….
Yelena Baturina, whose estimated fortune is around $1.3 billion, told DailyMail.com she was ‘not interested’ in explaining the alleged consultancy fee in 2014 to Hunter Biden….
The View co-host Joy Behar fawned over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a friendly interview on the 2020 election….