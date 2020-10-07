https://hannity.com/media-room/nba-caves-to-fans-boss-says-next-season-will-abandon-social-justice-messaging-and-return-to-normalcy/

ANOTHER NEW LOW: NBA Finals Game 3 ‘Least Watched in Recorded Ratings History’

posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago

The NBA continued to hemorrhage fans over the weekend when their final championship series was viewed by less than 5 million Americans each night; the lowest recorded since the association started keeping track back in 1994.

“The number is down 45 percent from last year’s Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors, which had 13.51 million viewers. This is the fourth straight year Game 1 viewership has gone down compared to the previous season,” reports Yahoo Sports.

Read the full report here.

NBA IN TROUBLE: Play-Off Ratings DOWN 23% Compared to 2019, Lowest Watched in 5 Years

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.31.20

Ratings for the NBA’s post-season play-offs are down compared to 2019, with 23% of viewers tuning-out as athletes continue to protest the National Anthem and delayed games to promote “social justice” in America.

“Ratings for broadcasts of NBA games remained shaky over the weekend, per Sports Media Watch, continuing a season-long trend of the league struggling to attract television viewers,” reports Sports Illustrated.

“The Lakers’ win ranks as ABC’s least-watched playoff opener in five years (2015 Pelicans-Warriors: 3.49M), with the caveat that this year marked the first time since 2004 that it did not air a game on the opening day of the postseason,” Sports Media Watch reported.

Read the full report here.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...