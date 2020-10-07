https://hannity.com/media-room/nba-caves-to-fans-boss-says-next-season-will-abandon-social-justice-messaging-and-return-to-normalcy/

ANOTHER NEW LOW: NBA Finals Game 3 ‘Least Watched in Recorded Ratings History’

posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago

The NBA continued to hemorrhage fans over the weekend when their final championship series was viewed by less than 5 million Americans each night; the lowest recorded since the association started keeping track back in 1994.

The TV Ratings For The NBA Finals Hit Another Record Low. The Numbers Are Atrocious https://t.co/6tV8kJYdF6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 6, 2020

The TV ratings for game three of the NBA Finals hit another record low Sunday night. The game averaged fewer than 4.4 million viewers. The numbers are pathetic. This is what happens when you make sports political. People quit watching. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 5, 2020

Well, there’s always the Chinese market Game 1 of NBA Finals sees lowest viewership in recorded ratings history https://t.co/HAi3wKLICf — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) October 2, 2020

“The number is down 45 percent from last year’s Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors, which had 13.51 million viewers. This is the fourth straight year Game 1 viewership has gone down compared to the previous season,” reports Yahoo Sports.

Read the full report here.