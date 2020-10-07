https://babylonbee.com/news/nero-surprised-to-learn-all-he-had-to-do-to-stop-christians-from-gathering-was-declare-a-pandemic/

Nero Surprised To Learn That All He Had To Do To Stop Christians From Gathering Was Declare A Pandemic

HELL—Emperor Nero was surprised and a little angered to learn that all he had to do to stop Christians from gathering was to declare a pandemic. The infamous, oppressive ruler of Rome wasted a lot of energy trying to stop Christians from worshiping Jesus when all along, churches would apparently have just shut down voluntarily if he’d just told them there was a virus with a 99.7% recovery rate going around.

“I spent all this time persecuting Christians, burning them alive, and doing all kinds of horrible things to them — when all I had to do was tell them there was a national emergency and they would have dutifully complied,” he said as a demon poked him with a pitchfork. “It just seems like that approach would have been much more efficient. Think of all the time I would have saved for more drunken parties and debauchery. Ugh.”

“And who do I talk to about turning off the U2 music in here? It’s driving me nuts.”

