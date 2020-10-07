https://www.theblaze.com/news/growing-support-barrett-scotus-confirmation

Support to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court is growing, even among Democrats, a new Morning Consult/Politico poll shows.

While still shy of a majority, nearly half of voters, 46%, surveyed from Oct. 2-4 said the Senate should confirm Barrett — a 9-point increase since President Donald Trump announced her nomination on Sept. 26.

Support for Barrett’s confirmation has grown 71% among Democrats, from 14% supporting her confirmation in September to 24% — nearly 1 in 4 Democrats — supporting Barrett now.

Barrett’s support is up among independents as well, with 36% now supporting her confirmation compared to 28% in September — a 29% jump.

“Democrats are losing the Supreme Court messaging war,” senior reporter Eli Yokley wrote for Morning Consult.

“The share of voters who said the Senate should reject her nomination dropped 3 points, to 31 percent, from polling conducted on Sept. 26,” Yokley noted. “Both polls were conducted among roughly 2,000 registered voters each, with 2-point margins of error.”

Additionally, more voters now think Barrett should be confirmed as soon as possible by the Senate, regardless of who wins the election.

On Sept. 26, 40% of voters said Barrett should be confirmed only if President Donald Trump wins re-election. Now, 37% think Barrett should be confirmed only if Trump wins, and 43% say she should be confirmed regardless of who wins the election in November.

“The numbers mark an even larger shift from polling conducted before Barrett’s nomination, when half of voters said the winner of the presidential election should get to pick Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement and 37 percent said Trump should get to make the pick, regardless of the outcome in November. That poll did not mention Barrett’s name,” Yokley wrote.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to begin confirmation hearings for Barrett’s nomination on Monday. Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced the hearings will last through Thursday, Oct. 15.

Fox News reported that Senate staffers are working to ensure the hearings are conducted safely and in accordance with public health recommendations after two GOP senators on the Judiciary Committee, Mike Lee (Utah) and Thom Tillis (N.C.), tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

“Committee staff is making sure that there are PPE and sanitary stations, and there will be strict limits on people allowed into the hearing room among other precautions,” Fox News reported.

Members of the Senate will have the option to participate in the confirmation hearings virtually, though Chairman Graham will appear in person.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

