All community cases in New Zealand’s second Covid-19 outbreak have recovered, with the health minister saying the virus has been “squashed”.

The news comes as the Ministry of Health announced there were three new cases of the virus detected in managed isolation on Wednesday.

The ministry said all patients from the recent Auckland outbreak have recovered and there are no active community cases remaining.

“The Auckland August cluster will officially close when there have been no new cases for two incubation periods from when all cases complete isolation,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Two incubation periods of the virus is four weeks or 28 days.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said no active community cases was a “big milestone”.

“New Zealanders have once again through their collective actions squashed the virus.”

Three cases of coronavirus were detected in managed isolation on Tuesday. (File photo)

But he also warned the country not to get complacent.

“It’s really good news, but as always we cannot sit back. Constant vigilance and team work, with everyone playing their part to ensure we stay on top of the virus, needs to be our new normal for some time to come.”

Hipkins said since August 11, there had been 186 community cases of coronavirus reported – 179 people linked to the Auckland August cluster, six people linked to the Christchurch returnees group, and a worker from a managed isolation facility at Rydges hotel.

“The Auckland August cluster has been our largest by some margin, and it has taken considerable effort from across the health system, and from all New Zealanders, to contain this outbreak so quickly,” he said.

Auckland University’s Professor Shaun Hendy said there was a “very high likelihood” the second outbreak had been eliminated.

He said the minister’s comments New Zealand had “squashed” the virus was a fair assessment.

Hendy said two incubation periods was the difference between being “very, very, very sure” and “very sure” the virus had been eliminated.

“I’d be extraordinarily surprised if a case popped up associated with that cluster again,” he said.

“I expect it to be closed without any further cases being detected.”

However, Hendy shared the minister’s view New Zealanders could not get complacent.

He encouraged people to “still play their part” and get tested if they had any symptoms and continue to wear masks.

Epidemiologist Amanda Kvalsvig said her reaction to the news was a little more cautious than the minister’s.

She said the virus was a problem which the country had to solve and keep on solving. Given Covid-19 was so infectious, Kvalsvig said it was a near certainty New Zealand would have more outbreaks before the pandemic was over.

“It would be a terrible pity to relax now and create a welcoming environment for a major outbreak.

“Mask wearing on public transport and staying home when unwell, for example, are simple actions that can make a huge difference because they will work to contain the next outbreak before anyone’s even aware that the outbreak has started,” she said.

“Having no active cases in the community doesn’t mean we’re home and dry, but it is a nice indication for Aotearoa New Zealand that our people and our systems are working well together to respond to outbreaks, and that’s definitely something to be pleased about.”

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker felt there had been a “missed opportunity” to not have an alert level 1.5.

Professor Shaun Hendy shares Health Minister Chris Hipkins' view the country should not get complacent despite no active community cases.

“A level 1.5 would be an ongoing reminder we can’t return to life as normal.”

Two of the new cases announced on Wednesday arrived from Ethiopia via Dubai on September 23. They have been in managed isolation at the Ibis hotel, in Hamilton, and tested positive for the virus around day 12 of their stay.

The third case arrived from Dubai on September 29. They were in managed isolation at Four Points Hotel and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, Jet Park, after returning a positive result.

New Zealand’s number of total active cases is now 37 – all from managed isolation.

The country’s total number of coronavirus cases is 1505.

One person remains on a ward at south Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital with the virus.

On Tuesday, laboratories processed 5334 tests, bringing the total completed to date to 990, 973.

The news comes as Auckland prepares to move to alert level 1 at 11.59pm on Wednesday, meaning the same rules will apply nationwide.

Restrictions on gathering sizes will lift and face masks will no longer be required on public transport –although they will still be encouraged.

