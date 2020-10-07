http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ur5VE8YvtV8/

China censored Vice President Mike Pence’s criticisms of the country during the vice presidential debate on Wednesday night.

Nathan VanderKlippe, Beijing correspondent for the Globe and Mail, wrote on Twitter that when Pence spoke negatively about the communist regime of China, the signal was interrupted:

China censored Pence’s comments on China. Signal returned when Harris began talking again. pic.twitter.com/0VEMAqDA95 — Nathan VanderKlippe (@nvanderklippe) October 8, 2020

“No Signal — Please Stand By,” the message read, with multi-colored test bars.

“Signal returned when [Kamala] Harris began talking again,” VanderKlippe reported.

“China and the World Health Organization did not play straight with the American people,” Pence said at one point.

“They did not let our personnel into China to get information on the coronavirus until the middle of February,” he continued.

When Harris claimed the Trump administration “lost the trade war with China,” Pence responded, “Lost the trade war with China? Joe Biden never fought it.”

“Joe Biden has been a cheerleader for communist China,” he said, a line he used twice during the debate at Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City, Utah.

