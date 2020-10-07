https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/thom-tillis-cal-cunningham-affair-scandal/2020/10/07/id/990831

In what has to be the most unpredictable and suspense-filled Senate race anywhere in the U.S., the momentum now appears to be with Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, despite the incumbent being confined to his home after testing positive for COVID-19.

After months of trailing Democrat challenger Cal Cunningham in most polls, Tillis led in the latest East Carolina University survey by a slim 47% to 46% among likely voters.

On Wednesday morning, a Change Research poll showed former state legislator Cunningham still in the lead over Tillis 50% to 46%.

But both polls were conducted before the bombshell revelation this weekend that Cunningham — who is married with two children — had had a series of highly suggestive text messages with a married woman.

It was widely reported on Wednesday that the U.S. Army was formally investigating Cunningham’s relationship with the woman, who is the wife of a combat veteran. Cunningham is a reserve U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, and extramarital affairs are in violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

“Cunningham is trying to run out the clock,” North Carolina political analyst Marc Rotterman told Newsmax. “In sports terms, he’s employing Dean Smith’s ‘Four Corners Strategy.’ Cunningham currently has a clear advantage in advertising dollars, but [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell’s political action committee is highlighting the scandal.”

“Will the scandal cut through?” said Rotterman. “The next several weeks will tell the tale.”

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

