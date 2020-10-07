https://www.theblaze.com/news/aoc-green-new-deal-debate

Firebrand socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Calif.) angrily lashed out in defense of her Green New Deal even after Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) refused to support the policy during her debate with Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence used the Green New Deal to drive a wedge between the far-left progressives in the Democratic Party and the establishment figures during the debate on Wednesday.

Harris, who was a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal, would not directly say if it was a plank in the Democratic presidential platform.

“You were the first Senate co-sponsor of the Green New Deal. And while Joe Biden denied the Green New Deal, Susan, thank you for pointing out the Green New Deal is on their campaign website,” said Pence to the moderator Susan Page.

AOC responds

“The Green New Deal is and has been lied about nonstop, and yet is STILL popular. It’s a massive job-creation and infrastructure plan to decarbonize & increase quality of work and life,” she tweeted during the debate.

“It’s okay to call the GOP out on those lies just as we call them out on all their other lies,” she added.

Harris used her two minutes during the debate to ignore the question put to her about the Green New Deal and instead accused the Trump administration for being anti-science. She also made it clear that Biden would not ban fracking, which also upset Ocasio-Cortez as well.

“Fracking is bad, actually,” she tweeted simply.

President Donald Trump also brought up the Green New Deal during the first presidential debate with Biden.

“No, I don’t support the Green New Deal,” Biden said. “I support the Biden plan that I put forward. The Biden plan, which is different than what he calls the radical Green New Deal.”

Here’s the debate between Pence and Harris on the Green New Deal:

[embedded content]

Pence presses Harris on why she cosigned the Green New Deal



www.youtube.com



