Nearly one million people have died from CoVID-19 around the world since the outbreak began earlier this year; including 200,000 in the United States.

Joe Biden: “It’s estimated that 200 million people will die, probably by the time I finish this talk.”

“It’s estimated that 200 million people will die, probably by the time I finish this talk,” said Biden.

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued to baffle millions of Americans Sunday when discussing the Coronavirus pandemic in the country; falsely asserting “200 million people” have died in the USA from CoVID-19.

A NEW LOW: MSNBC Analyst Claims Trump’s Coronavirus Response Constitutes ‘Involuntary Manslaughter’

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.07.20

MSNBC Legal Analyst Glenn Kirschner left millions of users on social media scratching their heads this week; baselessly asserting President Trump’s Coronavirus response could be prosecuted for “involuntary manslaughter.”

“Trump’s conduct easily satisfies all 3 elements of involuntary manslaughter. In fact, his gross negligence is beginning to look more like conduct evincing a ‘conscious disregard of an extreme risk of death/serious bodily injury = the standard for depraved heart/2nd degree murder,’” he posted on Twitter.

Trump’s conduct easily satisfies all 3 elements of involuntary manslaughter. In fact, his gross negligence is beginning to look more like conduct evincing a “conscious disregard of an extreme risk of death/serious bodily injury = the standard for depraved heart/2nd degree murder. https://t.co/XVHYy5CqWU — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) April 6, 2020

Ohio Democratic State Rep. Tavia Galonski took her party’s war against the White House to a new level this week; saying the President should be charged for “crimes against humanity” over his Coronavirus press briefings.

“I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow. Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one,” posted the legislator on social media.

I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow. Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one. https://t.co/XQin24gqY4 — Rep. Tavia Galonski (@RepGalonski) April 6, 2020

“State Rep. Tavia Galonski tweeted Sunday after President Trump spoke about hydroxychloroquine at his daily press briefing. The drug, normally used to treat malaria, is one of several that the president has pointed to as showing promise in the fight against COVID-19, but its effectiveness has been a subject of debate,” reports Fox News.

