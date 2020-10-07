https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dennard-harris-debate-contradictions/2020/10/07/id/990907

Former George W. Bush administration staffer and political commentator Paris Dennard told Newsmax TV on Wednesday that he would like to question Sen. Kamala Harris about the contradictions of deriding Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden during the primaries yet agreeing to serve as his vice president.

The comments by Dennard, 38, who served in the Office of Legislative Affairs and as White House director of Black outreach under Bush and is on the advisory board for Black Voices for Trump for President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, came only hours before Harris was to debate Vice President Mike Pence.

“Sen. Kamala Harris is supporting someone who she said did say and did hurtful things in terms of being against integration and working with segregationists and how that impacted her,” Dennard said on “Greg Kelly Reports.” “And the fact that she said she believed his accusers, like Tara Reade, but now she’s supporting and standing by Joe Biden.

“So, there’s a lot of things on her radical agenda list that I think is going to an opportunity for us to hear and finally examine, and get some truthful answers out of her.”

Dennard, who has appeared on outlets from CNN and National Public Radio and is the spokesman for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, said the apparent discrepancies from Harris’ positions and statements during the primary debates and her acceptance of the vice presidential nod are troubling.

“It makes her seem as if she’s just an opportunist,” Dennard said. “That (she) no longer cares about the issues that she pretended to care about when she was trying to be president some months ago. We have to hold these people accountable. We need to ask her directly about her record and how she feels about the ‘green new deal,’ and fracking.

“And everything that Joe Biden believes, everything that Joe Biden says, everything that does. That is now her philosophy. That is now her views.”

