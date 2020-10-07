https://disrn.com/news/john-macarther-describes-this-as-a-watershed-moment-in-america-in-new-twitter-video

Last Updated Oct 7th, 2020 at 6:07 pm

Pastor of Grace Community Church John MacArthur posted a new video on his Twitter account calling for the opening of churches. In the video, MacArther says “this is a watershed moment in America.”

In the video, MacArthur describes how churches are essential, how they are victims of targeted discrimination, and how COVID-19 data are not presented honestly.

MacArthur is also an author, teacher at Grace to You, and chancellor of The Master’s University and Seminary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

