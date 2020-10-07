https://thehill.com/homenews/house/519957-pelosi-asked-if-steroids-influenced-trumps-decision-on-coronavirus-relief

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiDemocratic Rep. Carbajal tests positive for COVID-19 Trump defends move to halt relief talks, accuses Democrats of playing ‘games’ Biden pounces on Trump decision to end COVID-19 relief talks MORE (D-Calif.) in a call with Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday floated the question of whether the steroids President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump and Biden’s plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Trump lashes out at FDA over vaccine guidelines MORE is taking to battle his case of the coronavirus led to his decision to endorse parts of a coronavirus stimulus deal just hours after telling his negotiators to walk away from talks.

“Believe me, there are people … who think that steroids have an impact on your thinking. So, I don’t know,” Pelosi said on a call with Democrats after Trump’s Tuesday night tweets, according to two sources.

“I do practice medicine on the side without benefit of a diploma, as a mother and a grandmother, but I hadn’t gone into mental health yet,” she said on the call.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Monday after a four-day stint there to receive treatment for the coronavirus, which he announced Friday he had contracted.

He is receiving a cocktail of therapeutics, including the steroid Dexamethasone, which has shown to increase the survival rates of severely ill COVID-19 patients who require a ventilator or supplemental oxygen and can also cause mood swings.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill regarding Pelosi’s remarks.

Trump on Tuesday night abruptly said he would support legislation for stimulus checks, help for the airline industry and small business loans just hours after he cut off talks on a broader coronavirus stimulus bill.

“The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business. Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the Cares Act. Have this money. I will sign now!” Trump tweeted Tuesday, referring to the coronavirus stimulus package passed in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?” he added in a follow up tweet, referring to Pelosi and also tagging White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsFormer GOP chair Michael Steele calls Trump ‘the superspreader’ in the White House Murkowski after Trump halts talks: Congress must move on virus package Overnight Health Care: Trump calls off coronavirus relief talks MORE, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocratic Rep. Carbajal tests positive for COVID-19 Trump defends move to halt relief talks, accuses Democrats of playing ‘games’ Intercept DC bureau chief: GOP ready to pull out the stops for Barrett’s nomination MORE (R-Ky.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyTrump orders aides to halt talks on COVID-19 relief Young conservatives brought climate to the debate stage GOP lawmaker calls on Pelosi to apologize for response to Trump contracting coronavirus MORE (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerSchumer and Statehood for Puerto Rico Trump orders aides to halt talks on COVID-19 relief Jewish lawmakers targeted by anti-Semitic tweets ahead of election: ADL MORE (D-N.Y.).

If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy? @MarkMeadows @senatemajldr @kevinomccarthy @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

The three provisions touted by Trump had been among the measures being negotiated for a final relief package.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just hours earlier, Trump announced he had instructed his top aides to stop negotiating with Pelosi on a stimulus deal, accusing Democrats of “not negotiating in good faith.”

It was not immediately clear what fueled the reversal, but the walk back came after stocks nosedived in response to the cancelled negotiations and grumbling from airlines that had lobbied hard for billions of dollars in relief.

Pelosi had primarily been negotiating with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinMurkowski after Trump halts talks: Congress must move on virus package Susan Collins: Punting coronavirus relief until after election a ‘huge mistake’ Stocks plunge after Trump orders end to coronavirus stimulus talks MORE. While both had expressed confidence in recent days that progress was being made after talks were revived following a lengthy hiatus, they still remained billions of dollars apart on a final package, with Pelosi pushing for $2.2 trillion in relief and the GOP appearing reticent to go above $1.6 trillion.

The president has made the country’s economic recovery from its coronavirus-fueled recession a centerpiece of his reelection campaign, noting strong economic growth before the COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year.

The country has successfully regained millions of jobs, but the recovery appears to have slowed. The unemployment rate dropped to 7.9 percent and 661,000 jobs were added in September, though economists had projected the economy would add 800,000 jobs last month.

Morgan Chalfant contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

