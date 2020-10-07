https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/pelosi-hints-plot-remove-trump-office-election-25th-amendment?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who already pushed through an impeachment of President Trump this year, is hinting that she might try another way to oust him from office.

In her weekly press conference on Thursday, the California Democrat dropped a mysterious hint about the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which says the president can be removed from office if “he is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

“Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow – come here tomorrow. We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment,” she told reporters.

Section 4 of the Amendment states: “Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

For the record, the president pro tempore of the Senate is currently Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Pelosi offered no details after dropping the cryptic hint. It’s unclear if she’s planning something because Trump contracted COVID-19. The president was discharged Monday from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and his physician said Tuesday that Trump had no longer symptoms of the virus.

Pelosi said in a Wednesday appearance on “The View” that White House staff needs to hold an “intervention,” declaring something is “wrong” with Trump.

“The president has always had erratic behavior. Right now it’s very, very dangerous because he knows the danger of the virus [but] he’s in denial, as he was right from the state,” Pelosi said on the show. “Denial, delay, distortion, and look what has happened to our country.”

“There are enablers around the president who really should know better,” she said. “The Republicans in Congress have enabled so much of this to happen.”

“That’s why I think that there has to be an intervention in terms of people around him,” she said.

On the show, Pelosi suggested that dexamethasone, an anti-inflammatory that doctors gave to Trump, might be affecting his mental faculties.

“I don’t know, but there are those healthcare providers who say that,” Pelosi said. “Also, if you have the coronavirus, it has an impact, as well. So the combination is something that should be viewed.”

“We should be concerned because of the virus and its viciousness, but also because of the denial the president is in,” Pelosi added. “There’s something wrong about the disconnect between what the president’s responsibilities are and what’s happening.”

Pelosi also said on Thursday, “I think that the public needs to know the health condition of the President. There’s one question that he refused to answer … when was his last negative test?” Pelosi said, declaring that the information is needed in order to “make a judgment about the actions that were taken after that.”

“Let us see a date, a time when you last tested negative,” she added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

