House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin are set to introduce a bill Friday to create the “Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Office.”

According to Pelosi’s office, the legislation, titled the Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Office Act, would outline “the body and process called for in the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to enable Congress to help ensure effective and uninterrupted leadership in the highest office in the Executive Branch of government.”

On Thursday, Pelosi said House Democrats were planning to discuss the 25th Amendment on Friday but didn’t elaborate on details.

During a news conference, Pelosi said President Trump, who last week tested positive for the coronavirus, should reveal when his last negative COVID-19 test occurred.

“I think that the public needs to know the health condition of the president,” Pelosi said. “Before he got the virus and admitted to it, when was his last negative test?”

Pelosi said knowing when the president’s last negative test was will help to “make a judgement about the actions that were taken after that.”

