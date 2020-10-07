https://justthenews.com/government/congress/pelosi-there-wont-be-standalone-bailout-bill-airlines-without-big-stimulus-bill?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she won’t agree to “standalone” bills for an airline bailout, direct payments or more stimulus funding for small businesses without an agreement on a “bigger” stimulus bill.

“The only point about negotiations is there ain’t going to be no standalone bill unless there’s a bigger bill and it could be part of that or it could be in addition to that,” said Pelosi, the leader of the Democrat-controlled House, who is negotiating with the White House on another coronavirus stimulus package.

Pelosi referred to Trump’s tweets about ending stimulus negotiations but signaling he would support legislation that sends out more stimulus checks, helps the airlines and provides more federal small business aid.

The California lawmaker said many families are “on the verge of eviction” while the president zeroes in on only three areas.

“No, it’s not going to happen,” she said.

Pelosi said legislating is “a foreign language to the White House in many respects” but more has to be done in Congress on economic stimulus.

“Nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to – that’s the way it always is,” she said. “I’m hopeful because it has to be done. If the president wants to wait until he wins the election, well that might be an eternity.”

Pelosi previewed a news conference expected to take place on Friday, telling reporters it will be focused on the 25th Amendment, which deals with presidential disability and succession.

