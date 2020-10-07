https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/pence-harris-strike-calmer-tone-presidential-debate/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The vice presidential debate was much calmer and more conventional than the first meeting of the major party presidential nominees, but Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence nevertheless differed mightily on the issues, launched sharp attacks at each, and, particularly in the case of Pence, stepped on each other’s allotted time.

Harris assailed the Trump administration on the pandemic while Pence cast the Democratic ticket as far more radical than advertised.

“The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country,” Harris said of President Trump’s coronavirus response in her very first answer Wednesday night. “We need to save our country, and Joe Biden is the best leader to do that, and frankly, this administration has forfeited their right to re-election because of this.”

