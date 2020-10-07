https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/520129-pence-harris-dodge-direct-answers-in-policy-focused-debate

Vice President Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisOvernight Defense: Top military officers quarantine after positive COVID case | Distracted pilot, tech issues led to F-35 crash It matters: Kamala Harris and the VP debate CDC director says it’s safe for Pence to take part in debate MORE dodged and weaved their way through a largely cordial debate on Wednesday night in Utah that was low on fireworks and heavy on policy.

Debate moderator Susan Page was able to keep the candidates in check. While there were a few interruptions, there was nothing close to the verbal hectoring that defined President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump and Biden’s plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Trump lashes out at FDA over vaccine guidelines MORE’s outing against Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump and Biden’s plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Chance the Rapper, Demi Lovato to play digital concert to encourage voting MORE last week.

But Page wasn’t always able to get straight answers out of the elusive vice presidential candidates, who filibustered and changed topics rather than responding to the questions that were given to them.

Pence wouldn’t say whether it was irresponsible for the White House to have held a Rose Garden ceremony that appears to have been a superspreader event that may have sickened the president and many others with the coronavirus. Harris wouldn’t say whether the Biden administration would impose onerous new lockdowns or a federal mask mandate to battle the coronavirus.

Neither candidate would answer when asked if they’d had discussions about safeguards and procedures if Trump, 74, or Biden, 77, were to become incapacitated in the White House.

Harris declined to account for her past support for the Green New Deal. Pence wouldn’t say if climate change represents an existential threat.

And Pence dodged on how far he’d like to go in rolling back abortion rights, while Harris declined to answer when asked if she supports lifting all restrictions on abortions.

“Isn’t this information the voters deserve?” an exasperated Page asked at one point.

The candidates largely avoided the personal attacks that colored the first presidential debate and instead pivoted away from difficult questions to talk about their policy priorities.

Pence argued that a Biden administration would be a disaster for the economy, drawing attention to Biden’s pledge to eliminate the Trump tax cuts on his first day in office.

“You heard her,” Pence declared. “On Day One, Joe Biden will raise your taxes.”

Harris hammered the Trump administration over its handling of the coronavirus, accusing the president of hiding important information from the public early on.

“The administration has forfeited their right to reelection because of it,” Harris said.

