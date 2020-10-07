https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pence-biden-mueller/2020/10/07/id/990871

Vice President Mike Pence plans to target the Obama administration’s approach to the capture, torture and death of American aid worker Kayla Mueller by ISIS in 2015 during Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate, reports Axios.

Mueller’s parents, Carl and Marsha, will be at the debate, held in Salt Lake City, Utah. The pair gave an emotional speech during the Republican National Convention where they ripped former President Barack Obama and his administration, which included Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, for not being as “decisive” as President Donald Trump and moving too slowly on giving the green light for a rescue mission.

“President Obama refused to meet with us until ISIS had already beheaded other Americans. To this day, we’ve never heard from Joe Biden,” Carl Mueller said at the RNC. “Instead, the Obama administration hid behind policy so much that we felt hopeless when they kept us from negotiating to save Kayla’s life.”

A source who spoke with Axios said the Pence team couldn’t think of a “more fitting day to tell Kayla’s story” following felony charges brought by the U.S. Department of Justice on two British ISIS terrorists believed to be responsible for the 2014 execution of James Foley and other U.S. and British hostages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

