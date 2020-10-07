https://noqreport.com/2020/10/07/pence-won-bigly/

Mainstream media is working very hard to paint Kamala Harris’ debate performance in as lovely as possible, but it was an utter debacle. On the other side, Mike Pence hit the right notes at the right moments and had very few unforced errors despite very biased questions. If you didn’t watch it, please do.

[embedded content]

Pence scored points against Harris on several issues, especially as it pertained to her record. One of the most noteworthy moments was when he touted the USMCA and hit her for being one of only ten Senators to oppose it. He also revealed that this job-growing trade agreement that is universally appreciated by people on both sides of the aisle was opposed by Harris because it did not do enough for the environment. Trying to stop it over climate change will only appeal to the very far left. Moderates and Independents will not be happy about that stance, and now they know.

But the most important part of the debate was that Pence did what he came out to accomplish. He noted on multiple occasions just how radical Harris really is. This was the biggest takeaway from the debate and alerted the people that she was the first Senate co-sponsor of the Green New Deal, that she was the most progressive Senator last year, and that she pretends like she’s a moderate when she’s not even close.

What made things worse for Harris is that she lied throughout. She repeated the Charlottesville narrative that has been widely debunked. She claimed for Joe Biden the economic mantle, saying it was his economy that President Trump was endorsing. Even the most unhinged leftist knows that’s not true. Lastly, she hit hard over preexisting conditions, which Pence rightly noted was being protected by the President’s executive order.

Commentators often overuse the word “bloodbath” when describing debates that seem lopsided. This one really was. It was a powerful and conscientious Vice President versus an unhinged and dishonest Senator. The results were clear.

