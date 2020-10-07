http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Tc8yj6LGY8U/

An Oregon Department of Corrections officer in the Portland area allegedly assaulted a Trump supporter by threatening him with a knife. The alleged assault occurred during an “Oregon Women for Trump” parade in Hillsboro. The man has also served in a communications role for the Washington County Democrat Party.

Event organizer Janira Brannigan posted a video showing Oregon Correctional Officer Clayton Callahan seen aggressively confronting a Trump supporter. The man was also reported to be the communications officer for the Washington County Democrat Party.

The Oregon Department of Corrections confirmed that Callahan is currently employed as a correctional officer in Coffee Creek, KOIN CBS6 reported. They said he is suspended pending further investigation and is “not allowed access to the institution or grounds.” Washington County Democratic Party officials were less candid, calling Callahan a “volunteer blogger” who “recently ended his work with the group,” the local news outlet stated.

“Hillsboro has a very large Hispanic community and I’m Hispanic,” Brannigan told the KOIN reporter. “There are a lot of President Trump supporters—Hispanic President Trump supporters that fear they can’t show their support because of people like Mr. Callahan.”

Brannigan said, in a Facebook post, that Callahan blocked the path of the Oregon Women for Trump event by stopping at a red light and refusing to proceed. She said he eventually got out of his car and made “sexual gestures.” He then came after her friend with a knife, she said.

(UPDATE: This was definitely not random, our attacker is none other than Clayton Callahan, the Washington County… Posted by Janira Brannigan on Sunday, October 4, 2020

A local Democrat responded, calling Brannigan a “fake Hispanic.”

A judge released Callahan on bond. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said they will present the case to a grand jury.

