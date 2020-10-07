https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-beats-chinese-coronavirus-shows-no-signs-disease-tuesday-afternoon/

Good News!

President tested positive for the China Coronavirus on Thursday night.

Trump was admitted into Walter Reed Health Center on Friday evening.

President Trump was discharged on Monday night and returned to the White House.

And on Tuesday President Trump’s physician Dr. Sean Conley reported that President Trump had “met or exceeded” standard discharge protocol and President Trump reported NO SYMPTOMS of the disease by Tuesday evening!

Via CSPAN — President Trump departed Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Marine One on Monday evening and headed back to the White House. Dr. Sean Conley said that the president has “met or exceeded” standard discharge protocol, and reported no symptoms on Tuesday afternoon. The president was taken to Walter Reed hospital on Friday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Memorandum from the President’s Physician “Overall he continues to do extremely well…” pic.twitter.com/iQuVmoL5aH — CSPAN (@cspan) October 6, 2020

What a remarkable recovery!

Thank God!

President Trump returns to the White House. Full video here: https://t.co/1nsreXhkot pic.twitter.com/ktp39Byu6p — CSPAN (@cspan) October 5, 2020

