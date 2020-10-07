https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/president-trump-rips-joe-biden-creeping-young-haitian-girls-campaign-stop/

President Trump on Wednesday ripped creepy pervert Joe Biden as a “whacko” for his inappropriate comments to young Haitian girls at a campaign stop in South Florida on Monday.

Creepy Joe Biden struck again on Monday, saying that he wants to see young girls at his campaign stop “dancing when they are four years older.”

Joe Biden is a pervert and a creep. He just can’t help himself.

The shocking incident took place during a campaign stop at the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami on Monday.

TRENDING: President Trump Authorizes Total Declassification of All Documents Related to Spygate, Hillary Email Scandal – WITH NO REDACTIONS

“I want to see these beautiful young ladies, I want to see them dancing when they are four years older too,” he said.

That was inappropriate and bizarre.

WATCH:

“The bad news is” creepy uncle Joe strikes again. pic.twitter.com/KL3HFFxlIE — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) October 5, 2020

President Trump mocked Biden on Wednesday after a tweet spree targeting the criminal deep state.

He’s been a wacko for years, and everyone knows it. The Lamestream Media is stuck with him and they are just now trying to clean up his act. Notice how all of the bad things, like his very low IQ, are no longer reported? Fake News! #MAGA https://t.co/LU2o2m7CSs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

President Trump is correct. Biden has been inappropriately touching women and children for years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

