President Trump released a video message calling his recent China Virus diagnosis as a “blessing from God.”

“It’s your favorite president,” the cheerful and upbeat Commander-in-Chief declared from the Rose Garden.

He praised scientists and first responders for their work in treating those infected with the virus.

“I feel great. I feel like, perfect,” the president said in a four-minute video. “I caught it, I heard about this drug, I said let me take it, it was my suggestion. I said, let me take it. And it was incredible the way it worked, incredible. And I think if I didn’t catch it, we’d be looking at that like a number of other drugs. But it really did a fantastic job. I want to get for you what I got. I’m going to make it free, you’re not going to pay for it.”

The president appeared to be referring to Regeneron, an experimental treatment that has rarely been used outside clinical trials.

“I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it,” the president said. “This was a blessing in disguise.”

Watch the president’s entire message below.

