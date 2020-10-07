https://redstate.com/jeffc/2020/10/07/pro-antifa-candidate-takes-lead-in-portland-mayor%E2%80%99s-race/
About The Author
Related Posts
Update On Trump’s Condition, More People Come Down With It
October 3, 2020
It’s All About Hate & Bloodlust That’s Never Sated
April 24, 2019
Deconstructing Julian Assange
April 14, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy